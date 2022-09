HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a pool hall in McCully was robbed on Monday at around 5:40 p.m.

According to HPD, the suspect demanded money by waving a taser in front of an employee before grabbing money out of the cash register and fleeing on foot.

There were no reports of any injuries and no arrests. The identity and whereabouts of the suspect are unknown at this time.

Honolulu police are investigating.