Suspect shot by police identified, charged with 3 felonies after attempted assault against officers near Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Jan. 28, Ricky L. Kaleopaa was charged with multiple felonies after an Ala Moana incident that resulted in Honolulu Police Department (HPD) using force to stop the suspect.

The City & County of Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office said Kaleopaa has been charged with one count of attempted assault again a law enforcement officer in the first degree. He was also charged with attempted assault in the second degree and terroristic threatening in the first degree.

Each count that Kaleopaa was charged for is a class C felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

According to HPD, officers responded to reports of a male stabbing another male in front of a bus stop at the intersection of Kona St. and Kona Iki St. on Jan. 24 at around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived a male said that 48-year-old Kaleopaa had threatened him with a knife.

HPD said they first repeatably told Kaleopaa to drop the knife. Kaleopaa then allegedly charged at the responding officers with the knife and was shot by two HPD officers.

HPD interim police chief Rade Vanic said that Kaleopaa was possibly shot in the arm and torso. Bodycam footage is being reviewed.

“A taser was not used in this incident however there was a less lethal that was in the process of being deployed at the time,” said Vanic. “However the incident unfolded so quickly that officers didn’t have an opportunity to deploy their less lethal.”

Kaleopaa was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was reported to still be hospitalized as of Jan. 28.

Vanic said officers at the scene administered first aid to Kaleopaa until Honolulu EMS arrived.