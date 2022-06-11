HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said the murder suspect involved in the death of a male victim in Waipahu has been released pending further investigation.

The incident occurred on Feb. 13 at around 11:10 p.m. when two males got into a verbal argument on Honowai Street.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Police said as the argument escalated the suspect then shot the 27-year-old male victim, Aigofie Aigofie, and fled. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Honolulu EMS.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old male suspect was located and arrested without incident. After police conferred with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, the suspect was released on Friday.