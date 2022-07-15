HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 27-year-old man on the Big Island pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, July 13, after he was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree robbery for an incident police described as a “violent beating” of an elderly man.

The suspect, who has been identified as Chad Armitage, pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to court documents, Armitage was arrested twice for this incident, which happened on Sunday, July 10, on Kilauea Avenue near the Keawe Street junction.

The victim, a 68-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Armitage’s bail is set at $75,000.