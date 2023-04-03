HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of murdering his landlord pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Kendall Gray was charged and indicted with second-degree murder over the death of 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto at an Ala Moana area apartment on March 19.

Prosecutors said there was a court order for Gray to vacate the apartment on Sheridan Street. When Matsumoto met Gray at the building to retrieve the keys to the apartment that’s when Gray allegedly attacked Matsumoto.

According to prosecutors, Gray is accused of stabbing Matsumoto with a kitchen knife and then stomping on the landlord’s head and chest multiple times.

Gray allegedly fled the scene but he was found and arrested by police four hours later.

Gray is being held without bail until his trial on June 5.