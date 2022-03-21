HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of beating a woman to death outside the Kapolei police station pled not guilty on Monday, March 21.

Police said Michael Armstrong beat Linda Johnson with a tree trunk on Feb. 15.

Armstrong was charged with second degree murder.

Police records show Armstrong was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and a worker at a halfway house in Mililani on Feb. 14.

He was released Feb. 15, and shortly after the fatal attack at the Kapolei police station happened.

Prosecutors said Armstrong has been indicted for assaulting a law enforcement officer and another person.