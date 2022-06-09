HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people were found stabbed to death and two others were wounded on the Big Island and officials said the suspect connected to them all is 24-year-old Chito Asuncion.

Asuncion remains in custody for multiple murder charges for $1,500,000 despite the state’s request that he be held without bail.

Officials said Asuncion was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder and attempted murder in the first degree.

“It was a lot of recovery of surveillance videos from a lot of the business establishments that helped us both on the east and the west side of the island — as well as we were able to gain some witness statements that helped point us in the right direction,” said Lt. Calvin Delaries from the Hawaii Police Department.

According to police, the suspect was initially arrested after a 48-year-old victim was stabbed to death and their body was found at Hale Halawai County Park on Tuesday.

Investigations lead police to locate Ascuncion near the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway and Henry Street intersection and arrest him for second-degree murder.

Police then connected Ascuncion to three other separate incidents that were reported on May 17, May 25 and May 30. One of the victims died, one was hospitalized and released, and a 70-year-old female continues to be hospitalized.