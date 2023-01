HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect has been charged in connection to a burglary in a Mililani home that left an elderly woman hospitalized.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect was charged with burglary and assault in the first degree. The alleged burglary happened on Monday night, Jan. 9.

The suspect’s bail was set at $100,000.