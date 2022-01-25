Stabbing suspect shot near Ala Moana Center is in critical condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said they responded to a report of a male stabbing another male between Kona Iki Street and Kona Street, in front of a bus stop near Ala Moana Center on Monday, around 10:39 p.m.

According to HPD, the officers approached the male with the knife and commanded him to drop it. The male refused to comply and while still holding the knife, the suspect charged the officers.

The police officers shot the suspect in his stomach, forearm, pelvis and hand. HPD said one of the bullets went through the suspect and ricocheted off an Ala Moana female security guard. She later refused treatment.

The Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene to find the two officers giving the male suspect life-saving treatments before they transferred him to the nearest hospital. The male suspect was reported in critical condition.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing and the two police officers are currently being interviewed.