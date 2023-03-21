A man died after being assaulted at a Sheridan Street apartment building on March 19, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man has been charged with murder following the death of a landlord on Sheridan Street.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, 23-year-old Kendall Gray is being charged with murder in the second degree. His bail is set at $1,000,000.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Police said when they responded to the incident the 64-year-old male victim was found on the sidewalk bleeding from his head at around 3:38 p.m.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services then took the man to the hospital in critical condition. However, his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead.

The investigation lead police to discover that the victim was a landlord and he was attempting to evict Gray’s girlfriend from her unit when the altercation occurred.

HPD said the Gray is accused of assaulting the victim and fleeing the scene in a black Nissan.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

By 7:40 p.m., officers located and arrested the suspect and the vehicle was towed.