The vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed McKinley High School student Sara Yara on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect involved in the hit-and-run that killed McKinley High School student Sara Yara was in court today on a previous arrest for driving without a license.

The suspect, who has not yet been charged in connection with the fatal crash, was arrested on Jan. 5 for not having a driver’s license.

The prosecutor is asking for a higher charge of a misdemeanor for the violation, rather than a petty misdemeanor, which increases the penalty to up to a year in jail if found guilty.

His next court date is scheduled for May 1.