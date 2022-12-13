HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury has indicted William Bell on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree, in the stabbing death of Michael Chu.

Bell is accused of stabbing Chu as Chu sat in his car in the Windward City Shopping Center on the morning of Dec. 6.

Court records state that a witness heard a commotion while talking in the parking lot. The witness went to investigate and saw a man walking away from a silver sedan. He recognized and identified the man as a frequent visitor to the shopping center.

Through HPD’s investigation, witness statements and the public’s assistance, they were able to arrest Bell in Wahiawa.

Murder in the Second Degree carries a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole. According to the indictment, Bell is a persistent offender and is subject to extended imprisonment due to his being convicted of two or more felonies as an adult.

Chu died as a result of multiple stab wounds. He was remembered as a husband, father and soon-to-be grandfather as well as a lifelong educator at Saint Louis School and Saint Francis School.