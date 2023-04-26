HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu man has been indicted for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and two felony charges for an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend.

Twenty-one-year-old Paul Cameron was arrested at his Pearl City home after police alleged he threw acid on his ex-girlfriend then tried to fire a gun at her outside of a Mililani gym on April 7.

“Our law enforcement partners identified Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, by combing through digital evidence and interviewing numerous people,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “Police recovered digital evidence from Cameron’s mobile phone that places him at the crime scene. They also found evidence he searched the internet for information about acid about a week before the attack.”

The woman remains in the hospital with severe chemical burns to her face, shoulders, back and legs.

Cameron faces life in prison with the possibility of parole for the attempted murder charge. He was also charged with firearms offenses.

He remains in custody on $2 million bail.