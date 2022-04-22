HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of killing an acupuncturist in Waipahu has been indicted by an O’ahu grand jury on Friday, April 22, and charged with murder in the killing of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara, according to the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office.

Eric Thompson, 34, was charged with murder in the second degree and one count of carrying of use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

According to HPD, on Jan. 13, at about 8 a.m., officers responded to a medical assist call. Upon arrival, Jon Tokuhara was discovered deceased with fatal traumatic injuries at his business Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare on Waipahu Depot Street. They determined that the decedent sustained a gunshot wound.

Thompson was arrested on February 14, 2022.

Court records stated that Thompson’s wife had been having an affair with Tokuhara from May to July last year while she was still married to Thompson.

Murder in the second degree is punishable with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony is a class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.