HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu grand jury indicted Charles Burns on April 20 for committing the offense of arson in the first degree.

Court documents said Burns is accused of placing another person in danger of death or bodily injury.

The incident happened on April 12 in Chinatown when surveillance revealed a man walking up behind a 79-year-old man and lit the back of his shirt on fire. Honolulu EMS said the victim had first and second-degree burns on his back and neck.

Burns was also charged with committing the offense of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree after officials said he was in possession of the drug methamphetamine on April 13.

The suspect is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on $500,000 bail.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm issued a stern warning to those who target the elderly and stated “those

who victimize our kūpuna will be vigorously prosecuted.”