HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who is suspected in a deadly shooting that took place at a cockfight in Maili on April 15 appeared for his arraignment Thursday.

Jacob Borge pled not guilty to a list of charges, including Murder in the First Degree.

The 23-year-old is accused of a shooting incident in which Gary Rabellizsa, Jr. and Cathy Rabellizsa-Manner died.

According to court documents, Gary was trying to break up a fight when he was assaulted by one of the suspects.

Gary punched the first suspect to the ground. Then the second suspect tried to attack Gary and he punched him to the ground too.

Two other males tried to attack Gary, and that’s when both suspects stood up and started shooting towards Gary and Cathy.

Three others were injured.

Borge remains in custody. His trial is scheduled for June 26.