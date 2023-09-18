KEKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauaʻi Police Department has announced that a murder suspect who was involved with an officer shooting.

“Wanted homicide suspect Chris Santos of Kauaʻi, sustained injuries following an officer involved shooting with federal law enforcement Sunday night [Sept. 17],” reported KPD. “Santos has been wanted by police since Sept. 8, for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Kith Silva-Lacro of Kalāheo that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 7, on Kahili Mountain Road.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to KPD, they collaboratively worked with United States Marshals Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in an operation that located and then apprehended Santos.

On Sept. 17 at approximately 10:20 p.m., KPD, FBI and USMS were able to locate Santos who was operating a motor vehicle in the vicinity of the Kekaha Beach Park. He was approximately one-quarter mile west of the Akialoa Road and Kaumuali‘i Highway Junction.

“Unfortunately, despite several efforts to encourage Mr. Santos to peacefully surrender to police, his actions during contact with law enforcement officers resulted in an officer involved shooting,” said KPD Chief of Police Todd Raybuck. No officers were injured during the encounter.

As a result of the encounter, KPD said Santos was transported to Wilcox Hospital for treatment. He is currently receiving treatment there.

KPD also said that Kaumuali‘i Highway at mile marker 27 is closed in both directions until further notice. This closure will remain in effect due to the on-going and active investigation.

Although, PMRF employees who display proper identification will be allowed through via a detour. All other are asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Check back with KHON2.com as participating agencies will be providing more details at a joint press conference at the KPD on Tuesday, Sept. 19.