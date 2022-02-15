Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist released on $1 million bail

Family, friends and loved ones gathered in front of Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare where the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said Jon Tokuhara was found fatally shot on Jan. 13. Waipahu, Hawaii, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Eric Thompson, 34, a suspect in the murder of Jon Tokuhara was released from custody on Feb. 14, after posting bail of $1 million dollars.

HPD said based upon their investigation, a warrant of arrest was obtained for Thompson for the offenses of Murder in the Second Degree and Carrying or Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Police records show Thomspon was arrested Monday.

According to HPD, on Jan. 13, at about 8 a.m., officers responded to a medical assist call. Upon arrival, Tokuhara was discovered deceased with fatal traumatic injuries.

HPD said it was determined that the decedent sustained a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing.