Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist released on $1 million bail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Eric Thompson, 34, a suspect in the murder of Jon Tokuhara was released from custody on Feb. 14, after posting bail of $1 million dollars.
HPD said based upon their investigation, a warrant of arrest was obtained for Thompson for the offenses of Murder in the Second Degree and Carrying or Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony.
Police records show Thomspon was arrested Monday.
According to HPD, on Jan. 13, at about 8 a.m., officers responded to a medical assist call. Upon arrival, Tokuhara was discovered deceased with fatal traumatic injuries.
HPD said it was determined that the decedent sustained a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing.