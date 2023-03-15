HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect accused of murdering the woman whose body was found in a burned vehicle has been charged, according to police.

The Honolulu Police Department said through the help of witnesses they were able to arrest 25-year-old Samuel Jones on Monday.

By Wednesday, police confirmed that Jones was charged with murder in the second degree and arson in the first degree.

The victim was identified as Laau Laulusa, family and friends said she was known by her middle name Jordan.

According to the family, the suspect was in a relationship with Jordan.

Jones’ bail was set at $1 million.