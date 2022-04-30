HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 28, a 17-year-old female was taken to the hospital after Honolulu EMS said she suffered multiple stab wounds.

Honolulu Police Department identified the suspect for the alleged stabbing to be 18-year-old Lakaysha Faitele.

According to a family member of the suspect, the two females knew each other.

After an early morning argument at around 3:45 a.m. on Alohikea Street, the suspect stabbed the victim several times with a dangerous instrument, said officials.

EMS performed advanced life-saving efforts before the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect was then arrested shortly after the incident occured.

Police stated on April 30 that Faitele was charged with second-degree attempted murder. Her bail was set at $500,000.