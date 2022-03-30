HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man involved in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old male in Waikiki was indicted by the Oahu grand jury on Wednesday.

The incident happened Saturday night on March 19. Justice Kaio, 19, was accused of shooting and killing another man following an argument on the sidewalk.

“It is very troubling to see people, especially our youth, settle disputes with guns instead of words,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said Kaio was indicted and charged with second-degree murder and firearms offenses.

The firearms offenses Kaio was charged with were carrying of use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and place to keep pistol or revolver.

Officials said that if convicted, Kaio could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.