HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect involved in the fatal shooting at Round Top Drive has been charged.

The Honolulu Police Department said 19-year-old Nainoa Damon was charged with murder, robbery, terroristic threatening and firearms offenses.

On Friday, March 18, the 18-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen at the first lookout of Round Top Drive and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Saturday, March 19, Damon turned himself in to the Wahiawa police station

His bail is set at $1 million.