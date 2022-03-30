HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Round Top Drive was indicted by an Oahu grand jury, according to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.
According to officials, 19-year-old Nainoa Damon was charged with murder, robbery, terroristic threatening and firearms offenses.
Officials reported Damon was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, one count of place to keep pistol or revolver and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening.
The prosecuting office added that Damon’s bail was set at $1,000,000.
“While violent crime, and gun violence, in particular, has historically been low in Honolulu, cases like this serve as a reminder that there is still much work to be done to keep Honolulu safe,” said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.