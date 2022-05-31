HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was arrested in connection to Sunday’s fatal Kaaawa moped crash, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

A 28-year-old man, who was involved in the collision, turned himself in to the Pearl City Police Station, according to police.

He was arrested for the offense of collisions involving death or serious bodily injury.

He was released pending further investigation.

The crash was at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29 on Kamehameha Highway.

Police said the 19-year-old moped driver lost control, flipped over, and landed in the opposite lane, in the path of another vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police said this was the 21st traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 20 at this same time last year.