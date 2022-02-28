HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man arrested for the fatal stabbing on Iwilei Road on Friday has been charged with second degree murder.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

Witnesses said David Brown chased the victim and stabbed him multiple times less than a block from the IHS men’s shelter.

IHS said the two knew each other and both were staying at the men’s shelter.

Brown was asked to leave the shelter for not following the rules.

Brown was also charged with promoting drugs.