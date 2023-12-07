HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man charged in connection with February’s deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old Sara Yara, has turned himself in.

Mitchel Miyashiro, 46, has been charged with negligent homicide, collisions involving death or serious bodily injury and driving without a license.

If convicted, Miyashiro faces up to 10 years in prison but the prosecutor’s office said it will seek an enhanced sentence of 20 years for not staying at the scene of the crash.

Yara’s mom told KHON2 that she’s relieved knowing the man accused of killing her daughter turned himself in.

“I said, ‘Finally, thank God,’ that’s all Phoebe wanted was justice for her sister, she misses her every day and knowing that the guy was out free, it saddened the whole family,” explained Yara’s mother Chevy Saniatan.

She said she won’t stop fighting for her daughter until change happens at the very top.

“That’s the sad part, that something tragic like this had to happen for us to see our law system, we need to stop making excuses and we need to find solutions for people that drive without a license and people who speed,” Saniatan said.

From Sunday morning, Dec. 3 through Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7, Honolulu police records show officers arrested six men for driving without a license. According to court records, all six were repeat offenders.

According to court records, Miyashiro had well-over 100 traffic citations.

Legislators and attorneys said Miyashiro fell through the cracks and it can’t happen again.

“Maybe it’s time for us to consider us raising the penalty for cases like this,” said House Speaker Scott Saiki regarding the next legislative session.

Several states have much stricter penalties for first offenses like mandatory jail time, fines in the thousands, and impounding the vehicle for a certain time.

“Every time he was stopped on a revoked or a suspended, was the city asking ‘Should he be locked up for a year? Or simply a fine?'” asked Michael Green, who is representing Sara’s family.

Green said the current penalties need to be enforced before raising them.

“Every once in a while there’s a person you have to pay attention to, the driver of this truck someone needed to pay attention to, but he was just another file,” Green said.

He said shortage of police officers and prosecutors can contribute to lenient sentences.

The prosecutors office said its time to crack down on repeat offenders.

“We will be asking for jail on a third offense because if someone knows they’re going to jail for a while that may well change their behavior,” said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Miyashiro’s bail has been set at $250,000 dollars.