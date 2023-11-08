HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have apprehended a suspect after they said he fled the scene of a murder in Nanakuli on Tuesday night, Nov. 7.

First responders said a woman called them to the scene of a stabbing at a beach park along Farrington Highway. When they arrived a 62-year-old victim was found with wounds to his upper body which he unfortunately died from at the scene.

Investigators were told the suspect and victim new each other and the incident was not a random act.

Police arrested the 28-year-old suspect on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Nanakuli.

HPD has initiated a second-degree murder investigation — meanwhile, Honolulu City councilmember Andria Tupola said the area where the stabbing occurred has been a problem area for a while.

Tupola is planning a townhall on crime for West Side residents.

“So at our crime town hall meeting on Dec. 5, we’re going to hear an update from the NARCO major as well as prosecutor because different steps need to be taken, no doubt and definitely the chief of police is taking some steps this week in regards to this,” said Tupola. “But I do think that their accountability to our community is what’s warranted.”

The Westside Crime Town Hall will be on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Ark of Safety Christian Fellowship church.