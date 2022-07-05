HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man who was charged on suspicion in the death of his 86-year-old neighbor pleaded not guilty in Hilo District Court.

Cameron Stewart, 33, entered his plea on Tuesday, July 5.

Big Island police said Stewart allegedly used a bow and arrow to kill his elderly neighbor Charles Hacker.

Court documents said someone found Hacker slumped over in his wheelchair in the front of his home, bleeding on Wednesday, June 29.

Investigators said they recovered various arrows and archery-related items in the suspect’s home. Court documents say blood was found on one of the arrows.

Court documents said Stewart’s brother-in-law asked him how he was doing. Stewart responded, “not good, I killed him, shot him with a bow and arrow.”

Court documents also said that after Stewart was arrested he asked “What is the name of the man I killed?”

The autopsy revealed a sharp two-sided object struck hacker’s neck, penetrating approximately 10.5 inches and hitting the right lung and rib cage.

The judge denied Stewart’s motion for supervised release or bail reduction.

His bail was maintained at $1 million.