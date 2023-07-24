HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in a deadly shooting at a bar on July 19 made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Myron Takushi, 44, was charged with Murder, Terroristic Threatening and firearms charges.

Police records state that the victim and Takushi got into a fight and the victim punched Takushi in the face several times. Takushi then pulled a handgun out of his bag and fired at the victim.

Witnesses state that the victim fell and started bleeding. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Takushi fled the scene before police arrived.

Later that morning two witnesses identified Takushi as the shooter.

The medical examiner ruled that the victim died of gunshot wounds to the torso and ruled his death a homicide.

Takushi was arrested that afternoon.

He remains in custody on $1 million. He is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.