Suspect for woman’s murder in Kapolei charged

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who is a suspect in the death of a woman in Kapolei on Tuesday, Feb. 15 has been charged with murder.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner identified the woman who died as 48-year-old Linda Johnson.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Honolulu Police Department responded to a report of a male standing over a female on the grounds of the Kapolei Police Station at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Michael Kalama Armstrong, 35, was arrested for murder within 30 minutes.

He remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Police said it did not appear Johnson and Armstrong knew each other.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Police records show Armstrong was arrested Monday, Feb. 14 just before 10 p.m. in Mililani for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer.