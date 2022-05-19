HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he punched an officer.

The Honolulu Police Department said it happened at around 6:40 p.m. while an officer was making checks in a Kalihi neighborhood park.

The suspect then punched the officer and fled the scene, said police.

By about 7:11 p.m. the suspect was located and positively identified by the victim.

The suspect was arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer in the first degree. He remains in custody as police investigate.