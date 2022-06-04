HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that a male suspect was arrested for unauthorized entry dwelling in the second degree.

According to police, the incident happened at around 5:25 p.m. when the 49-year-old suspect entered the home of a man and woman without permission on Friday.

One of the complainants was in a bedroom when the suspect entered the home and then fled the area, said HPD.

The suspect was then arrested by officers investigating a separate incident and the complainants positively identified the man at around 10 p.m.

The suspect is currently in custody as police investigate the incident.