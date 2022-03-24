KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Three years have almost passed since Utah police started a homicide investigation after a woman was killed, and one man recently turned himself in at a police station on Maui, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

Katoa Pahulu — a 26-year-old man from Oakland, California — had an outstanding warrant in connection to the homicide of a 27-year-old woman identified as Blaire Leavitt, reported SLCPD. Maui police said Pahulu turned himself in at the Kihei Police Station on Friday, March 18.

SLCPD started the homicide investigation after they found Leavitt with a gunshot wound at a residence on North Redwood Road in Utah on July 27, 2019, at around 7:41 a.m.

SLCPD said Leavitt was transported to the nearest hospital for emergency surgery but was later pronounced dead.

According to SLCPD, six suspects were identified in connection to Leavitt’s death and/or the obstruction of justice that resulted following her death.

Although Pahulu is waiting for his extradition hearing in Hawaii, SLCPD said his arrest warrant is sealed, which means SLCPD cannot give any details about what he was charged for or his involvement with Leavitt’s death.

SLCPD is still investigating this case and is requesting help from the public. If anyone has information about this case, they can call 801-799-3000.