The scene of an aggravated assault investigation at parking lot in Mililani, Hawaii on Feb. 1, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department identified the suspect connected to the alleged assault of two people in a Mililani parking lot.

Police charged Desmond Kekahuna with attempted murder and second-degree assault. His bail was set at $1 million.

Family identified one of the victims as Kristelle Taliulu, who police said Kekahuna struck with a vehicle and then attacked with a crowbar on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

A Good Samaritan trying to help Taliulu was also allegedly attacked by Kekahuna.