A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that a suspect has been charged in connection to a murder investigation in Ewa Beach.

HPD said the suspect was charged with murder in the second degree and the use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to police, the male suspect dialed 911 on Friday afternoon to report that he had killed a family member.

The suspect was then arrested at an Ewa Beach home where a 46-year-old woman was found dead inside with a gunshot wound.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The suspect’s bail was set at $1 million.