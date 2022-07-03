HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that a suspect has been charged in connection to a murder investigation in Ewa Beach.
HPD said the suspect was charged with murder in the second degree and the use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.
According to police, the male suspect dialed 911 on Friday afternoon to report that he had killed a family member.
The suspect was then arrested at an Ewa Beach home where a 46-year-old woman was found dead inside with a gunshot wound.
The suspect’s bail was set at $1 million.