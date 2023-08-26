File — Honolulu Police Department vehicle police lights go off in the night.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Maili has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said the incident happened on Friday night, Aug. 18 and officers responded to an area where gunshots were heard in Maliona Street.

When police arrived, they found a 42-year-old man bleeding out of his head from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following week Kaiea Costales was identified and arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 23. He was then charged with multiple offenses on Friday, Aug. 25.

Among Costales’ charges of murder was place to keep and use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony. His bail was set at $1 million dollars.