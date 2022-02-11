Suspect charged in connection to deadly Pearl City fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in the Pearl City murder that took place on Monday, Feb. 7 has been charged.

Police confirmed suspect Scott Deangelo was charged on Thursday, Feb. 10 for murder in the second degree and place to keep.

His bail is set at $500,000.

The fire happened on Monday, Feb. 7 just before 9 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department determined the fire was intentionally set.

Honolulu Police Department Homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes said a body with suspicious injuries was found inside the unit after the fire was extinguished.

Police said Deangelo was an acquaintance of the victim who died in the fire.

Deangelo was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 8 in Laie.