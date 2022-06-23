Valerie Warshay who’s body was found in Kalapana in 1978.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 23, 1978, the body of 26-year-old Valerie Ann Warshay was discovered dead at the Harry K. Brown Park in Kalapana.

The manner of Warshay’s death was ruled a homicide.

Forty-four years later a Big Island grand jury charged 72-year-old Steven Ray Simpson.

Simpson faces a charge of second-degree murder. He remains incarcerated at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, serving time for an unrelated offense.

Simpson’s bail was set at $250,000 for the charge relating to Warshay’s murder. His initial court appearance was scheduled for Friday.

Anyone who may have encountered Ms. Warshay during her stay on island, or who may have information about her death is urged to contact Detective Derek Morimoto at (808) 961-2380 or via email at Derek.Morimoto@hawaiicounty.gov. You can also call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.