HONOLULU (KHON2) – A man was charged on suspicion of assaulting his mom and step-dad with a metal pipe, according to Honolulu police.

The 29-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, and one count of abuse.

He is still in custody. His bail is set at $11,000.

The incident happened just before midnight on Thursday, July 7 in Honolulu.

Police said the mom is 46 years-old and the step-dad is 52 years old.