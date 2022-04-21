HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said the suspect involved in the fatal beating of a woman in Makaha was charged with second-degree murder.

Joshua McPeek, 19, was arrested on Wednesday, April 20, after police said they responded to a call about a man beating a female in the middle of the roadway on Farrington Highway.

Honolulu EMS attempted to save the victim, but the 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, McPeek and the victim are related.

Family members said that McPeek was the victim’s son.

Neighbors are still in shock about what happened. They describe the victim as a single mother who always worked hard so she can take care of her kids.

The victim’s neighbor, who did not want to be notified said, “it’s so sad that her own son did that, her own son did that to the mom. I could not believe that her own son did that to the mom.”

After further investigation, HPD said that the suspect was in an argument with the victim before he allegedly assaulted her and caused her to sustain fatal injuries.

Police stated that no weapons were found.

The suspect’s bail was set at $1,000,000.