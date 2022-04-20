HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department arrested a 19-year-old male suspect for murder in the second degree on Wednesday, April 20 in Makaha.

According to HPD, a witness saw the 19-year-old man beating a female in the middle of the roadway on Farrington Highway.

HPD said the victim, a woman in her 40s was found unresponsive on the road. The Emergency Medical Services tried to save the victim, however, she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old male suspect was identified and located nearby. After further investigation, HPD said it appears that the 19-year-old man knew the woman and that this was not a random act.

Honolulu police are investigating.