Suspect arrested on suspicion of snatching 50-year-old’s cellphone in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly stealing another man’s cellphone in the Waikiki area, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

HPD reported a 50-year-old man was on his moped when he stopped at a traffic light and the suspect apparently grabbed his cellphone. This incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Then, the suspect left the scene on foot, but police located him around 1:35 a.m. He was arrested for second-degree theft and the 50-year-old got his phone back, HPD added.

The suspect’s motive is currently unknown.