Suspect arrested on charge of Murder related to Waianae homicide last May

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested George Ferreira, IV on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree, in connection to the homicide of Jonah Ongory.

Honolulu police responded to reports of multiple gunshots on Monday, May 24, 2021 around 1:30 a.m. in an area between Paakea Road and Hakimo Road in Waianae.

Ongory, a 46-year-old Hawaiian male was found “lifeless,” according to HPD. He was lying on the road with fatal gunshot wounds.

HPD is investigating this incident and anyone with information is asked to call 808-955-8300.