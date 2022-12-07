HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police said an arrest has been made in connection with Tuesday’s deadly stabbing in Kaneohe. According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 51-year-old man was taken into custody this afternoon. His name has not been released and charges are pending.

Meanwhile, those who knew the victim identify him as Mike Chu. Police said Chu had just arrived at work as a security guard at Windward City Shopping Center when he was approached by the suspect. According to investigators, they got into an argument and that’s when Chu was stabbed multiple times.

Loved ones said Chu was a husband, father and soon-to-be grandfather. Chu was an amazing coach, dedicating his life to the game of basketball as well as a lifelong educator at Saint Louis School and Saint Francis School.

“When you’re that type of person, you’ll leave a lasting impression and he did leave a lasting impression on all the students, because of his kindness and of his sincerity,” said Solomon Batoon, former Saint Francis Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach.

After retiring from teaching, Chu became a security guard using his people skills to connect with those from all walks of life on a daily basis.

“You could meet him and two minutes later, you would think that he was your friend forever, because he’s just that kind of person,” said Gary Tanouye, Kailua Community Basketball League Board Member.

Friends of Chu and customers of Windward City Shopping Center stopped by Wednesday to pay tribute to a man they say was filled with aloha and protected everyone.

“He was just the most sweet person and I just don’t understand how anyone could attack him,” said Erinn Koida, a customer.

Windward City Shopping Center sent out a letter to business owners, stating that security will be increased following Tuesday’s attack. Workers say it’s a first step at ensuring safety, but there’s room for improvement.

“There simply needs to be more people or if we could get more security personnel in general,” said Dylan Scott, an employee.

“I think you got to have cameras in all the walkway areas and you got to have cameras by the security entrance,” said Christina Perez, an employee.

Loved ones and community members say Chu’s spirit will live on and they’ll work every day to carry on his legacy.

“Mike will never be forgotten and he deserves so much honor for what he’s done with his life. I believe he’s looking down on us and sees how much we love him and we will continue to honor him,” Perez said.

There are several GoFundMe accounts set up to help the Chu family. For more information, click here.