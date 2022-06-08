HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department has arrested a Kailua-Kona man in connection to two murders and two attempted murders.

On Tuesday, shortly before 6 a.m., officers responded to Hale Halawai Park after receiving a report of a lifeless body there.

Investigations lead police to identify 24-year-old Chito Asuncion as the suspect and he was later located near the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway and Henry Street intersection. Asuncion was arrested for second-degree murder.

Police said the victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center and was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 48-year-old Boyd Maygra of Kailua-Kona.

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday concluded the manner of Maygra’s death was homicide after he died from multiple stab wounds.

Further investigation then connected Asuncion to three other crimes including another murder.

According to police, the first incident report happened on Tuesday, May 17 when the body of 63-year-old Brian Macaulay of Kailua-Kona was found. The body was located near the intersection of Palani Road and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway.

It was determined by a preliminary autopsy that the manner of Macaulay’s death was a homicide and the cause of death was stabbing.

A second incident reported on Wednesday, May 25 in Hilo, involved the assault of a 59-year-old man from Hilo who reported being stabbed by an unknown male. The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

The third incident involved the assault of a 70-year-old Hilo woman who also reported being stabbed by an unknown individual on Monday, May 30. She was also taken to the Hilo Medical Center where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries.

Asuncion was charged with two counts of murder in the second-degree, two counts of attempted murder in the second-degree, and one count of murder in the first-degree.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to these cases to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Tyler Prokopec of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224 or email Tyler.Prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.