HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said that a juvenile male has been arrested on Thursday, April 13 in connection with an assault that occurred in Ewa Beach.

It assault happened on Monday night, April 10 when a woman said someone grabbed her and threw her to the ground while she was walking on a beach access path.

Police said the person was booked for third-degree assault.

The victim of the assault, Kathryn Kelly, said her daily walk to the beach was anything but normal.

She said she went for her usual walk on Monday around 6:30 p.m. But, instead of a peaceful jaunt, it turned into a life-changing moment.

She said an unknown man approached her at the beach access path. She never would’ve imagined what happened next.

She went on to describe what happened.

“In the moment, he pushed my head against the fence. I closed my eyes bracing for impact; and after that, I was pretty much flailing, trying to scream as much as possible behind his hand,” said Kelly.

A witness who heard the commotion because of a family pet provided more information.

“We just heard our German shepherd bark quite a bit; so, my wife and grandson came out,” said Guy Benjamin an Ewa Beach resident. “We get some activity here on the beach path just going to the beach, but this sounded like more when we heard her scream.”

Kelly went on to say that the whole incident occurred in the span of 30 seconds.

Kelly said that when she got up, she called 911. However, her alert was still on high; so, she frantically looked to see if her attacker was still around. But, she said he vanished.

Because of his age, the police department said they will not be releasing any further information on the suspect.