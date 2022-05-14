HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department confirmed a suspect in the death of the Fort Street Mall security guard has been arrested.

Police records show the suspect was arrested on Friday, May 13.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Police were called to Fort Street Mall around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

The security guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition as EMS reported he was assaulted, and suffered a head injury. He later died at the hospital.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the security guard Michael Stubbs died on Thursday, May 12.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The investigation over Stubbs’ attack on May 3 was then reclassified from attempted murder to second-degree murder.