Suspect arrested for allegedly throwing duct tape roll at 84-year-old in Kailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a female suspect for allegedly assaulting an 84-year-old man after she hit him with a roll of duct tape.

The incident happened around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, in the Kailua area, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

HPD reported the 51-year-old female suspect apparently threw the duct tape at the victim’s right eye and caused pain. She then fled the area, but police later found and arrested her at approximately 6:52 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect’s motive is currently unknown, and HPD will continue to investigate this incident.

