HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 35-year-old male was arrested for first-degree unauthorized entry into motor vehicle in Waikiki.

Police said they responded to a report of the suspect breaking into the vehicle on Friday at around 12:41 a.m.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The caller was able to give a description of the suspect and the vehicle being broken into.

Police said the suspect was then found in the victim’s vehicle without permission and had the victim’s possession upon being stopped.

The suspect is currently in custody as police investigate.