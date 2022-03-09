HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect was arrested after assaulting a man with a portable vacuum cleaner, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Monday, March 7, in the Waikiki area.

HPD reported the suspect hit a 30-year-old man with the portable vacuum and injured him.

Police later located the 27-year-old male suspect at 11:36 a.m. Monday, at which time HPD said he shoved an officer while being arrested.

The suspect’s motive is currently unknown as Honolulu police continues to investigate this incident.